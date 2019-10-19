Weather

Heavy Rain Tonight and Early Sunday

The remnants of Nestor will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to central North Carolina.

Scattered light rain will fall across the area this evening, but heavy widespread rain will push into central North Carolina after midnight. The heavy rain will last through Sunday morning. Showers will start to taper off around noon.

Rainfall totals will range between 1-3 inches on average. Winds will gust as high as 25-35mph in our Northern counties and close to 40mph in the Sandhills. There's also a chance for a brief spin up tornado across southeastern North Carolina.



By Monday things dry out with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another round of rain arrives Tuesday thanks to a cold front. The rest of the week will be dry with highs near 70 degrees.

Rain returns Friday into Saturday thanks to another strong cold front.

Have a great evening!

Brittany


