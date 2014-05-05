Weather

Heavy Rain and Storms This Evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The remnants of Sally, and a cold front continue to bring widespread rain across central North Carolina this afternoon. Rain will stick around through the rest of the evening. Flash flooding will be the main concern this evening, but a brief spin up tornado is also possible. Spots mainly south of Raleigh are under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5 for severe weather.




Scattered light rain is possible Friday morning, but most of the rain will clear out during the afternoon. Skies will stay cloudy and winds will pick up behind the cold front. Highs will reach the low 70s.

This weekend will be dry and cool. Highs will drop below average reaching the mid to upper 60s. Winds stay breezy as well making it feel a touch cooler.

High pressure will build into the region next week ushering a cool start to the week. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will eventually warm to the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell
