Heavy rain causes flooding on I-440, other major roads

The entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m.; that's because even more rain is expected to fall in the coming hours. The heaviest rain for Thursday is expected to fall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
WATCH: Your First Alert Forecast
Areas along the I-95 corridor got the heaviest rain Wednesday and are due for another soaking.
On I-440, two lanes of traffic were closed due to ponding. ABC11 cameras captured crews working to remove a car from waist-deep water.
In Nash County, a stretch of Highway 301 was closed near Rocky Mount. In Johnston County, Old Route 22 near Beulatown Road was underwater. Parts of Interstate 95 were closed on Wednesday night.
Schools opted to move all classes online in Johnston, Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe counties due to area flooding.
In western North Carolina, there were mudslides and water rescues underway on Thursday morning.