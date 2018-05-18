WEATHER

Heavy rain causes Triangle flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rain Thursday caused much flooding in parts of the Triangle and even caused one Durham business to close Friday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Heavy rain Thursday caused much flooding in parts of the Triangle and even caused one Durham business to close Friday morning.

Commuters woke up the morning after an overnight rainstorm to find flooding and pooling on roadways.

The backup from storm drains caused flooding on University Drive, forcing Nana's restaurant to close.



The area is known to have a history with flooding during intense storms, despite efforts to fix the problem.

When hitting the road, drivers should expect to see closed intersections and delays.

Current Triangle traffic
Heading out the door, here's a look at your morning commute!


Officials remind drivers to refrain from driving through large puddles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainweatherfloodingdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching hurricane
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News