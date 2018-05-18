Heavy rain causes Triangle flooding

@michaelngel0 snagged this video as water rushed through his job at Nanas. More details at 530 on @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/nJysUz5Jlj — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) May 18, 2018

Heavy rain Thursday caused much flooding in parts of the Triangle and even caused one Durham business to close Friday morning.Commuters woke up the morning after an overnight rainstorm to find flooding and pooling on roadways.The backup from storm drains caused flooding on University Drive, forcing Nana's restaurant to close.The area is known to have a history with flooding during intense storms, despite efforts to fix the problem.When hitting the road, drivers should expect to see closed intersections and delays.Officials remind drivers to refrain from driving through large puddles.