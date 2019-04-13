Heavy rain continues; severe weather risk increases Sunday

Severe risk increases for tomorrow with strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible. Timing would be late day into the evening....possibly even overnight into Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/eXTicrW1Ke — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 13, 2019

Showers and some heavy downpours this morning moving to the northeast. More are expected later today. pic.twitter.com/T9Zcisrq6T — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 13, 2019

Showers and heavy downpour will continue today but the risk for severe weather, isolated tornadoes and storms increase heading into Sunday.There is a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday, a category 1 out of 5 for severe weather. The main risk for Saturday is straight-line winds and penny-sized hail.The ground in many areas is saturated so additional rain today will be runoff and could cause some minor areas of flash flooding.A new area of low pressure approaches tomorrow and this one has more energy and better severe parameters so our risk for severe weather will be increasing for late in the day into the evening hours.Sunday has a higher risk for isolated tornadoes as it is possible we could see a better chance for storms to begin rotating.