WEATHER

Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

Latest on Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto by Steve Stewart

Steve Stewart 
We will be dry today, but some rain will arrive late tonight and we'll most likely get periods of heavy rain tomorrow. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Sandhills as forecast models are showing 2-4 inches of rain possibly early next week.


The remnants of Alberto will reach Cleveland by Thursday but our flow out of the South will still be pulling tropical moisture into North Carolina, so on and off periods of heavy rain are still possible Wednesday and Thursday.

It will dry out some by Friday and heat up as well. Highs will reach 90 degrees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathertropical storm
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching hurricane
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News