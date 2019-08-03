Heavy rain plagues road conditions in southern Wake County

Because of the low speed of the storm and the heavy rainfall rates, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 p.m.
As many as four inches of rain fell in just more than an hour.
Impressive rain tonight in parts of Wake County...2-4" of rain fell in just over an hour pic.twitter.com/swQeDNuAUj— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) August 3, 2019
The flooding caused major issues at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary.
#BREAKING: NEW VIDEO from Prestonwood Country Club in Cary where flash flooding caused major trouble for residents and club goers tonight. #abc11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/b1V61WQUCS— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) August 3, 2019
The Town of Cary told ABC11 that four roads were affected by heavy water:
- High House Rd from Cary Parkway to Davis Drive
- Council Gap Court from Davis Drive to the traffic circle
- James Jackson Avenue near Darrington Drive
- Cary Parkway at High Street
Drivers in Cary were asked to avoid those areas. Police directed traffic in the trouble spots.
The Town of Apex also said heavy rain causing road flooding. Police urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
Meteorologist Steve Stewart said we could see a repeat storm Saturday.
My photographer Skeeta tells me this is what you’d call a real “frog choker.” Skies just opened up on I-40 heading toward Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wGeuqACinU— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 2, 2019
The severe weather forced the postponement of the NC Courage's women's soccer match in Cary against the Washington Spirit. The match will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Tag the Courage player you think would slip and slide through the field right now #CourageBloopers pic.twitter.com/bkDJKPhXMq— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) August 3, 2019