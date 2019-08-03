Weather

Heavy rain plagues road conditions in southern Wake County

Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms moved across Wake County on Friday night.

Because of the low speed of the storm and the heavy rainfall rates, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 p.m.

As many as four inches of rain fell in just more than an hour.



The flooding caused major issues at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary.



The Town of Cary told ABC11 that four roads were affected by heavy water:
  • High House Rd from Cary Parkway to Davis Drive


  • Council Gap Court from Davis Drive to the traffic circle

  • James Jackson Avenue near Darrington Drive

  • Cary Parkway at High Street


Drivers in Cary were asked to avoid those areas. Police directed traffic in the trouble spots.
The Town of Apex also said heavy rain causing road flooding. Police urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Meteorologist Steve Stewart says flooding is one of the most common effects of hurricanes we see in the Triangle



Meteorologist Steve Stewart said we could see a repeat storm Saturday.



The severe weather forced the postponement of the NC Courage's women's soccer match in Cary against the Washington Spirit. The match will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park.

