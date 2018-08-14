Fishing Creek flooded the streets of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.Heavy rains pounded the northeast pushing creeks and rivers over their banks.One recreational vehicle was sent floating down the creek.Further north in upstate New York, heavy rains and flash flooding turned the usually calm Shequaga Falls into a raging cascade of water in Montour Falls.This video shows the waterfall thundering down into a fortified plunge pool behind a home.A different angle of the raging Shequaga Falls shows the air filled with mist and the water slamming into a fortified plunge pool below.Storyful contributed to this story.