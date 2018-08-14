WEATHER

WATCH: Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rains cause major flash flooding in New York and Pennsylvania

Fishing Creek flooded the streets of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

Heavy rains pounded the northeast pushing creeks and rivers over their banks.

One recreational vehicle was sent floating down the creek.

Further north in upstate New York, heavy rains and flash flooding turned the usually calm Shequaga Falls into a raging cascade of water in Montour Falls.

This video shows the waterfall thundering down into a fortified plunge pool behind a home.

A different angle of the raging Shequaga Falls shows the air filled with mist and the water slamming into a fortified plunge pool below.

Storyful contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrain
WEATHER
Storm Chances Again Late Week
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
More Weather
Top Stories
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
20-year-old woman stabbed to death in Raleigh
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
Show More
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
Moore Co. sheriff expected to release 911 calls in fatal shooting of man
22 dead, 8 injured after highway bridge collapses in Italy
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Durham police officer honored for saving two lives
More News