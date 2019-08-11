Weather

A Hot Start

High pressure nosing in from the north is providing a nice end to the weekend. High pressure will slide off the mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow, which will allow the flow to turn from the south-southeast. Afternoon temperatures will be around 90 with an increase in humidity.

Tuesday the region will be ahead of a cold front that will be moving through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. It will turn even warmer and more humid on Tuesday with some sunshine.

The front will likely stall near the area in the middle of the week.
Thunderstorms could be heavy and gusty on Wednesday ahead of the front.

The chance of showers and storms will be with us through the end of the week.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Show More
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
NBA All-Star John Wall visits Cary for annual backpack giveaway
Fayetteville police looking to identify suspect in Zaxby's robbery
Raleigh Boys Club flag football teaching kids on and off the field
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
More TOP STORIES News