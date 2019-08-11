A Hot Start

High pressure nosing in from the north is providing a nice end to the weekend. High pressure will slide off the mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow, which will allow the flow to turn from the south-southeast. Afternoon temperatures will be around 90 with an increase in humidity.Tuesday the region will be ahead of a cold front that will be moving through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. It will turn even warmer and more humid on Tuesday with some sunshine.The front will likely stall near the area in the middle of the week.Thunderstorms could be heavy and gusty on Wednesday ahead of the front.The chance of showers and storms will be with us through the end of the week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell