Brief "Cool" Down Monday

A pop up storm is possible through sunset as a weak cold front pushes through the state.Monday will be nice for this time of the year due to drier air behind that cold front. Highs will reach the low 90s with lower humidity.Very hot temperatures will soon return Tuesday. A Southerly flow will pump increasingly hotter and more humid air back into the region toward the middle part of the week with afternoon temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday soaring well into the 90s to close to 100 degrees. In fact, we may be close to record-high temperature territory Wednesday. The record high temperature Wednesday is 101 set in 2012. With the heat and humidity in place a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out each day, but much of the time will be rain-free.A weak cool front will near from the northwest later in the week, ultimately stalling before reaching the Triangle. We will remain in the warm and humid sector Thursday, Fourth of July, into Friday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible each day.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell