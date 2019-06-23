Hot and Humid This Week

Aside from a spotty evening thunderstorm mainly south of the Triangle, tonight will be partly cloudy and turning more humid as a warm front lifts north.With the warm front to our north tomorrow, it will be a noticeably hotter and more humid day. With times of clouds and sunshine, afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with daytime heating.A cold front will move through the area tomorrow night which will trigger a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow evening ahead of the front.This front will basically wash out and dissipate as it nears the coast Tuesday, so don't expect much in the way of cooling with temperatures very similar to Monday into the lower 90s.An upper-level disturbance will track through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday and Thursday spreading clouds through the region. At this time, the best chances for any showers or thunderstorms will remain across far-western North Carolina.A frontal boundary will push to the north of the region on Friday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell