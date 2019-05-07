Weather Stays nice

It's been another great day across central North Carolina as high pressure holds over the region. The nice weather will continue for another few days with partly sunny days and fair nights. Highs tomorrow and Thursday will be in the low and mid 80s. There could be an isolated shower near the Virginia border tomorrow afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.Most of Friday will be dry as well, although there could be a few showers or a storm late in the day north and west of the Triangle.Unfortunately, the weekend is looking wet at times as a slow moving cold front travels across the region. Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous, especially in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. That means Graduation and Mother's Day activities will be a little wet at times.Cooler and drier weather will move in for early next week.Have a great evening,Chris