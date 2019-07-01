Heating Up Again

There was a break in the humidity today as drier air moved into the region on northerly winds. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s to near 70. The humidity returns tomorrow and temperatures will warm a few degrees as well. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 90s with the heat index approaching 100. There could be an isolated shower near the sea breeze to the southeast of the Triangle.The rest of the week will be hot and humid with some scattered showers and storms each afternoon. The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday when some areas will hit the upper 90s, along with a heat index of 100-105.The 4th of July will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s, and there will be some scattered storms that could interfere with some fireworks in the evening.Temperatures will back off a bit by late week and the weekend, with highs mainly in the low 90s each day.Have a great evening!Chris