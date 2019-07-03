Just Plain Ol' Hot

A few stray showers were seen overnight last night leading to hot, humid and dry conditions that are expected today across much of Central North Carolina.Today's temperatures could climb to almost 100 degrees Fahrenheit through the region. Additionally, humidity will be a factor, bringing the heat index to 105 in places. Even with the possibility for a brief, isolated thunderstorm, be sure to drink plenty of water when doing outdoor activities as such high temperatures could be dangerous for intense activities.The Fourth of July looks to start off dry across the state and notably cooler than Wednesday, but will quickly be blanketed with thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Thunderstorms will continue to roll across the state until early evening, but could leave plans for fireworks a bit soggy.As we proceed into the holiday weekend, hot, humid weather will continue to cover the area with the possibilities of thunderstorms daily in the afternoon. Some reprieve from the soupy conditions will likely come in the form of a cold front early next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather