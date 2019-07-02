Just Plain Ol' Hot

Another hot day across the region with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Believe it or not, the humidity was not as bad as it could be, and the Heat Index was only a couple of degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Still, it was a hot day!Tonight will be mostly fair and warm with lows in the low 70s. Humidity will increase tomorrow, and that combined with temperatures in the mid and upper 90s will push the Heat Index to 100-105 by afternoon. There will be a few showers and storms around tomorrow, but most spots will just be hot and humid.Shower and storm chances will increase for the 4th of July, but there will be plenty of dry times as well. The holiday will start out dry, then some scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours. At this point, it appears the coverage of showers and storms will be about 50%. If you have outdoor plans for the holiday, be prepared to move indoors if you hear thunder.The showers and storms should diminish quickly in the evening, but a few could linger past 9 pm and impact some fireworks shows.Scattered showers and storms will be the rule through the weekend, but at least our temperatures will start to moderate a bit, with highs dropping back into the upper 80s and low 90s.Have a great evening!Chris