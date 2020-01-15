Missing Winter? It's Coming Back!

In the wake of the recent rain, the residual moisture locked in the ground, and a light wind, has allowed patchy fog to form. Some of this fog can be locally dense for a while early today, but the midday and afternoon hours bring intervals of sunshine to the Triangle. The unusually warm weather pattern will also continue today, with most temperatures reaching the upper 60s or lower 70s this afternoon. A couple of spots will get a shower and others a brief thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.A cold front pressing southeastward out of the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley will be reaching the southern Appalachians tonight. This ushers in drier and colder air into the Carolinas, bringing an end to our recent series of warm days.A large area of high pressure building into the Dakotas will move gradually to the east, then the southeast over the next few days. The high pressure system is projected to become very strong as it drifts across the northern Plains today and tomorrow. This large, strengthening high pressure area and Arctic air associated with it will move into the Great Lakes, and then eventually into the northeastern United States tomorrow night and Friday.This high pressure system will drive cold air into Virginia and the Carolinas tomorrow night and Friday. As a result, daytime temperatures on Friday will be much lower. These will be no higher than the 40s, a few degrees lower than average. This will create a low-level cold air wedge over Central North Carolina. This wedge of cold air is expected to hold in over the region Friday and part of Saturday.A strong storm system moving into the West Coast tonight and tomorrow will force the development of a surface storm over eastern Colorado by Friday morning. This storm will move northeast with another southward-trailing cold front. This cold front is expected to reach Central North Carolina Saturday night. Before that front reaches North Carolina, clouds will increase on Friday. Southwest- to northeast- oriented upper-level winds will bring warm, moist air over top of the low-level cold air leading to a thick overcast sky and some wet weather mostly Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.Once the cold front moves east and south of the region Sunday morning, dry, cold air will flow into Central North Carolina, Sunday and Monday. The cold air pouring into the Great Lakes and northeastern U.S. during this coming weekend could bring some of the coldest air of the season into the eastern U.S. This cold, dry air mass will be supporting cold nights and chilly days early next week.Have a great hump day!Bigweather