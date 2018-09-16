Hope Mills urges residents to get out while they can

The Town of Hope Mills is urging residents along Hope Mills Lake, Main Street to Parkton Road and River Road - primarily lakefront property owners and those who live downstream - to get out while they can."If we receive the catastrophic rain that is predicted and that is not controllable by a dam and spillway structure; and since we cannot predict with any certainty what will happen with the flooding of the Cape Fear River Basin, we strongly feel that action by you now is warranted," said Melissa P. Adams, town manager. "We suggest that if you have the ability to seek shelter elsewhere you should do so."Town officials fear that floodwaters are going to overtaje the dam "possibly sometime Sunday"We "wanted to notify people tonight," Adams said.Though Florence has been downgraded to a tropical storm, the storm is moving slowly (3 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday) and and is expected to dump excessive rainfall on wide areas of North CarolinaThere have been at least. Another person died in South Carolina.