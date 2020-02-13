Hot 4th of July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warmer and humid conditions look to remain for this afternoon, however the majority of the Triangle should remain dry for Fourth of July festivities. A few isolated showers are likely to pop up over the northeastern portions of the state this afternoon into the evening with a weak area of low pressure moving out over the Atlantic; though anything that arises will be short-lived.An upper-level disturbance forming a strengthening area of low pressure over the lower Mississippi River Valley today will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms to the Southeast, but most of this activity should remain to our south. As this low pressure builds and tracks to the east over the weekend, this system could trigger a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm for the area. This pattern will continue through early next week as the low crawls towards the Carolinas, keeping a shower or thunderstorm around at times, mainly in the afternoon.Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through Monday with a more southerly flow setting up, but should dip back down into the middle to upper 80s by midweek as low pressure brings more clouds and showers. Dew points reaching the lower 70s at times will keep sticky conditions around through the bulk of the week.Depending on how long this area of low pressure remains idle over the Southeast, intervals of rain and thunderstorms could continue into the weekend for much of the Triangle. This system could make its way to the coast by the end of the week, which will allow it to strengthen once again over the Carolina coast as it feeds from the moisture off the Atlantic.Have a great Holiday Weekend!Steve Stewart