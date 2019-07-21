Weather

Cooler Temperatures Next Week!

Hot weather sticks around Monday, but cooler temperatures finally arrive Tuesday.

The bulk of Monday should be dry, but with a cold front starting to approach from the north and northwest, a spotty thunderstorm could pop up north and northwest of the Triangle later tomorrow.

Rain develops Tuesday as the front moves through central North Carolina. Some of the rain could heavy. The clouds and rain will also cool highs down to the lower 80s.

It will then turn out more comfortable with lower temperatures and lower humidity levels on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with high pressure building into the region behind the cool frontal passage.

We will have to continue to monitor a tropical wave currently located well east of the Bahamas to see if it may develop and organize further later this week. Right now it only has a low chance of becoming a tropical system.

Have a great day!

Brittany Bell



