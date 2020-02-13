Hot Again Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A weak upper trough will move through the region this tonight, which will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms to the area. Most of this activity will occur before midnight, as late as 2 a.m. in some areas east of the Triangle, with only a stray shower in the area toward daybreak.Then tomorrow the heat will be on as we see more in the way of sunshine and a west to northwest wind pulling in hotter air out of the nation's midsection. Temperatures will shoot up to mid-summer levels for Saturday with highs in the low 90s around the area. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out but this activity will be widely separated.However, we will see a cold front move through from north to south tomorrow night. This will generate some more substantial shower and thunderstorm activity again. Once again, one or two spots could see a stronger storm but we don't expect widespread severe storms.This front will deliver another shot of cooler and less humid air for us on Sunday. Areas south of the Triangle will start out with clouds and perhaps a shower but we will otherwise see increasing sunshine and a pleasantly warm afternoon.The nice weather will continue for the first part of next week as high pressure drifts through the mid-Atlantic region and then sets up shop off the East Coast. During this time Cristobal will track far to our west through the Mississippi Valley and into the Upper Midwest. We will likely remain dry but some of Cristobal's cloudiness could pass over the area.Once Cristobal is out of the picture, a cold front will push through the middle of the nation and into the eastern states later next week.Timing is in question but this front will bring us some wet weather later Thursday, Thursday night or Friday.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell