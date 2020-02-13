Weather

Hot Again Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will start to build across the region Thursday ushering in drier air. That dry air will lower rain chances tomorrow. There's only a small chance for an isolated shower.

Friday will be dry with warmer afternoon temperatures. We'll see highs in the low to mid 90s. Thankfully, Independence Day will be mainly dry as well due to a ride of high pressure across the region. Highs will climb to near 95 degrees.

We'll transition to a wetter pattern Sunday. An area of low pressure will track north along the southeast coast increasing rain chances. We'll continue to see scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Tuesday.

Things will dry out Wednesday as the area of low pressure moves out of the area.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell

