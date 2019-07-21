Cooler Temperatures Next Week!

With high pressure both at the surface and aloft in control, temperatures will soar well into the 90s today under sizzling sunshine. With all this heat and humidity in place a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially north and west of the Triangle. The big story though will be the dangerously high AccuWeather RealFeel(R) temperatures which will peak in the 100- to 105-degree-Fahrenheit range this afternoon. With this kind of heat you certainly want to take frequent breaks if you find yourself outdoors for long periods of time and be sure to drink plenty of liquids to avoid dehydration.It will be another warm and muggy night tonight and much of the time will be rain-free.A dip in the jet stream Monday will send a cold front southeastward toward the Triangle. We will have one more very hot and humid day in advance of this front, but as it nears, a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day, especially north and west of the Triangle.The best chance for showers and thunderstorms comes Monday night into Tuesday as the cold front slowly moves from northwest to southeast across the state. With plenty of moisture in place for this front to work with, any thunderstorm can produce downpours heavy enough to result in localized flooding. With the increased cloud cover and precipitation, temperatures will be noticeably lower Tuesday, barely reaching the 80-degree mark.The front should push far enough south on Wednesday so that we dry out with high pressure building in from the north. However, the front will stall along the Southeast coast with moisture lurking not too far to our south.High pressure will promote a nice day Thursday with seasonably warm air and comfortable humidity levels. While a spotty afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Friday, much of the day, at least at this point, looks dry.Have a great day!Steve Stewart