Hot & Humid

As the center of the remnant of #Laura pass to our north Saturday, they will drag a severe risk across our entire viewing area. Biggest threat=damaging wind. Cannot rule out a tornado spinning up. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/gigPkLR8wk — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 28, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure is still hanging on over the Carolinas, and this will keep our weather dry again today. It will still be hot and humid, though there will be more clouds around than yesterday. We are already seeing clouds streaming into the region off the remnants of Laura. Despite the clouds, we still hit the mid-90s this afternoon, especially with the help of a very warm start to the day.Laura will turn more to the east today over the top of the ridge in place over the Southeast as an upper-level disturbance cuts across the Great Lakes. A stronger upper-level trough will follow that for tonight; this feature will settle into the Northeast tomorrow.There's still some model disagreement in how these players get handled tonight into tomorrow. The American model already has rain just to the west of the Triangle later today and holds precipitation together overnight across the region as Laura is pushing eastward. Meanwhile, other short-range models diminish the rainfall before it reaches the Triangle, though the chances of precip. are still at least about 20%. Given the approaching remnants of tropical system, we felt it best to cover for at least a stray thunderstorm in the region tonight; this will be something to watch going forward.For tomorrow, the European model still has a more defined circulation cutting across southern Virginia, while the other models lean toward Laura being more absorbed into the larger system pushing eastward. Regardless of how much of a separate entity exists, the presence of Laura will mean a big boost in available moisture, so thunderstorms will bring the threat of downpours. We also need to be aware of the threat for an isolated tornado, as that energy passing just to our north during the daylight hours will maximize low-level shear over the Triangle.The forecast is more straightforward after Laura departs.The upper-level trough that will guide Laura will lift away from us on Sunday, pushing a cool front through North Carolina. Drier air will filter behind the front with noticeably lower humidity. However, this will be a short-lived reduction, as the front moves northward again Monday as ridging develops over the western Atlantic and a trough digs into the Plains. The overnight models are even producing rainfall in the region during the afternoon. The humidity will be even more noticeable on Tuesday as this pattern becomes more firmly established, and precipitation chances will tick upwards as well as we end up in a more unstable, tropical-feeling regime through midweek.Have a great weekend!Big Weather