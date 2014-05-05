Hot & Humid Again Friday

The remnants of Laura combined with a cold front will bring us showers and storms Saturday. Some of those storms could be severe. Right now we're under a slight risk, level 2 out 5. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds. An isolated tornado is also possible. pic.twitter.com/op11sx7ukm — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 27, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Laura has weakened to a tropical storm, but it continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Arkansas.Closer to home, our hot and humid weather continues Friday. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees.The remnants of Laura combined with a cold front will bring us showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Some of those storms could be severe. Right now, we're under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats. Stay tuned for any adjustments to the counties included in the severe risk.The weather will drastically improve Sunday. Less humid air will push into state lowering our highs to the mid 80s. We'll really feel the difference early Monday. Morning lows will drop to the mid 60s,Temperatures will gradually warm to the upper 80s as we head through next week due to southerly flow. That increase in moisture could also help to spark an isolated afternoon storm.Laura is now a tropical storm, and it will continue to weaken as it moves inland.The NHC is also watching two tropical waves. One just off the coast of Africa, and another west of the Lesser Antilles. They both have a low chance of development over the next 5 days. Keep in mind we're approaching the peak of hurricane season, but there's plenty of time to watch.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell