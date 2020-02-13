Storm Risk Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another round of spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms is expected today with increased humidity remaining over the region. A weak area of high pressure offshore will usher in a southerly flow, helping to keep temperatures above 90 today. Storms that pop up this afternoon are expected to dissipate as the sun sets this evening as stability returns to the atmosphere tonight.By Monday, this area of high pressure will weaken and shift out over the Atlantic, opening the door for low pressure over the lower Mississippi River Valley to crawl eastward toward the Carolinas. The presence of this low, combined with a persistent southerly flow, will help keep humid and unsettled weather in place through the middle of the week, especially during the afternoon. By Wednesday, this low pressure system will be centered over the Carolinas, bringing more widespread rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some heavy, to the viewing area. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain around 90 during this period.The unsettled weather pattern is likely to remain in place over the region towards the end of the week. This low pressure system will reach the coast late Wednesday and Thursday, where it is expected to strengthen as it feeds moisture from the Atlantic. If the right ingredients are in place, tropical development could occur with this system off the Carolina coast late this week.This system is forecast to exit the region this weekend as it travels up the coast to the north. A rain-free pattern could set up for most of the weekend as a result.Have a good day!Steve Stewart