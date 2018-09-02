WEATHER

A Hot Labor Day

A ridge of high pressure will build in over the East, providing the Triangle with summerlike weather as the heat and humidity returns.
Temperatures will stay slightly above average through the end of the week under partly to mostly sunny skies, although there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm each day.

By week's end and into the weekend, the threat for showers and thunderstorms may increase a little as a front tries to push into the region. There could be some heavier downpours within the storms with a lot of available moisture.

Tropics

A tropical feature packing flooding downpours may gain strength after it crosses Florida and enters the Gulf of Mexico early this week. The feature, known as a tropical wave, produced torrential downpours and localized flooding as it crossed the northern Caribbean late this past week. People hoping to spend Labor Day at the beaches of South Florida will likely need to adjust their plans. AccuWeather meteorologists cannot rule out the potential for the tropical threat to become a hurricane in the Gulf. The risk of wind damage and coastal flooding would increase if such strengthening occurs, but flash flooding may pose the greatest risk to lives and property along the Gulf coast.
Regardless of whether this feature strengthens and earns a name, it will be a heavy rain producer. Anyone living or traveling through Mobile, Alabama, New Orleans and Houston should prepare for potential travel delays and disruptive flooding around the middle and latter part of the week.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
