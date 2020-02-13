Typical Summer Weather This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wave of low pressure tracking along a stalled frontal zone over Virginia will keep the Triangle warm and steamy through this evening and there will showers and thunderstorms around. Some storms could be heavy and gusty. Low pressure will move out to sea tonight and the front will sag a little farther south into northern North Carolina with patchy clouds, then it will lift back north into Virginia tomorrow with the heating of the day, so expect more warm and steamy conditions with a southwest flow, times of clouds and sun, and a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm in some locations. A second wave of low pressure, currently over southern Missouri will track to the northeast along the Ohio River tomorrow and then into the Great Lakes on Sunday, while its associated cool front and upper trough slowly move eastward toward the Appalachians. Sunday should be mainly dry and warm across the Triangle with sun and clouds and only a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but it is not out of the question that there could be a few showers and thunderstorms along the sea breeze mainly east and south and in the higher terrain west.Meanwhile, Hurricane Isaias will be on a northerly track near the east coast of Florida this weekend and we feel that any impacts will be well south of the Triangle through Sunday.The upper trough moving in from the west will cause a southwest flow aloft over the Triangle later this weekend and early next week and this will cause Isaias to turn more to the northeast with a track near or perhaps even over parts of the North Carolina coastal plain Monday and Monday night. This could lead to damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding mainly east of I-95 while gusty winds and showers and thunderstorms should occur farther west across the Triangle. Any shift farther west in the track of Isaias would put the Triangle at a higher risk for impacts, while a shift farther to the east would bring less threatening conditions. Isaias will move northeast and away from the Triangle on Tuesday and it will be steamy with clouds and limited sun with shower or thunderstorm around. Looking ahead, the cool front and associated upper trough to our west will slowly cross the region Wednesday through Thursday with clouds and sun a shower or thunderstorm around each day.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell