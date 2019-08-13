Weather

Storm Chances Fire Up

As the day progresses, storm activity will bring heavy downpours to parts of the viewing area by late afternoon and early evening. There is a risk of severe weather.



Heat and humidity will continue to increase in the Tar Heel State ahead of a surface low over Illinois. As this system slowly progresses eastward, rain can be expected through the weekend as the surface low stalls along the Carolina coast.

On Wednesday the cold front arrives to North Carolina and could bring the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding as PWAT values soar to 2.4 inches or above in some spots across the viewing area in the afternoon.

By Thursday, the cold front has moved through the viewing area and it will dry out the mid- and upper levels. This should suppress thunderstorm activity, but the surface feature will stall along the North Carolina coast. Storms will be isolated in nature across the viewing area with the threat not going away come the weekend and early next week.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will likely continue to be a threat in spots of the viewing area come early next week as the surface low continues to hang out above the Outer Banks. The European model has this feature sliding northward into Delaware Wednesday of next week that may provide a break from shower activity into the middle of next week.

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

