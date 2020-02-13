Hot and Mainly Dry This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will keep things mainly dry this weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s. Saturday will be dry, but an approaching disturbance could spark an isolated storm Sunday.A cold front will start to approach the state Monday, and stall out just south of central North Carolina by mid-week. That front combined with moisture will lead to wet and unsettled weathernext week. Rain chances will be highest Tuesday through Thursday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell