Hot Friday, but We Cool Down Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will be hot and humid again Friday, but cooler air arrives just in time for the holiday weekend.Highs will climb to the low 90s Friday, but winds more out of the west will take the humidity down just a tad. A cold front will move through the area Friday night. An isolated shower is possible as that front moves south, but most of us will stay dry.The weather will be fantastic behind the cold front. Highs Saturday and Sunday will drop to the low 80s, and the humidity will be much lower as well.Labor Day will be mainly dry across central North Carolina. Highs will reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible through the afternoon.As we head through the rest of next week humidity will gradually increase. That will up our rain chances as well, especially during the afternoon.The tropics are busy as we approach the peak of hurricane season, but there will be no immediate threats to the United States over the next five days.Right now the NHC is watching three disturbances just off the coast of Africa. It's too early to say if they will be an issue for the lower 48, but there's plenty of time to watch.Tropical Depression Omar will continue to weaken as it moves east in the Atlantic. Nana will also weaken as it moves through Central America.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell