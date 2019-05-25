Hot Memorial Day weekend ahead

As a weakening front remains draped over the mid-Atlantic states today, dew point temperatures in the Triangle will be mostly in the middle and upper 60s. And while it will become hot this afternoon, a light wind with a northerly component will play a significant role in tempering the heat. As a result, most temperatures this afternoon will be just below the current records for the date.That aforementioned front may also provide a focal point for convective development over the mountains this afternoon. It's not entirely out of the question that a shower or thunderstorm may drift into the Triangle tonight, and we'll continue carry a mention of precipitation.Tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will remain centered over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It will remain in control over the weather throughout the region. Through at least Wednesday of next week, high temperatures are expected to range from the low to mid-90s, which will challenge records at many observation sites. Keep in mind that typical high temperatures are generally in the low to mid-80s this time of year!Memorial Day will continue with much of the same weather across the region. We would like to remind viewers to please stay safe as we are aware this will be a busy weekend for outdoor activities. Please stay hydrated and use sun block if needed. Also, we have seen a very dry stretch across the viewing area over the past week to 10 days, so the risk of fires may become an issue as many people will spend time outdoors.While the region should remain predominately rain-free, we'll need to closely watch a disturbances riding along the periphery of the eastern ridge. Modeling indicates another front that may push into the region Sunday night or Monday, which may be the forcing mechanism for some shower and thunderstorm activity. The primary form of domestic model guidance and the European differ in the southward movement of that feature.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart