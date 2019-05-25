Weather

Hot Memorial Day weekend ahead

As a weakening front remains draped over the mid-Atlantic states today, dew point temperatures in the Triangle will be mostly in the middle and upper 60s. And while it will become hot this afternoon, a light wind with a northerly component will play a significant role in tempering the heat. As a result, most temperatures this afternoon will be just below the current records for the date.

That aforementioned front may also provide a focal point for convective development over the mountains this afternoon. It's not entirely out of the question that a shower or thunderstorm may drift into the Triangle tonight, and we'll continue carry a mention of precipitation.

Tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will remain centered over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It will remain in control over the weather throughout the region. Through at least Wednesday of next week, high temperatures are expected to range from the low to mid-90s, which will challenge records at many observation sites. Keep in mind that typical high temperatures are generally in the low to mid-80s this time of year!

Memorial Day will continue with much of the same weather across the region. We would like to remind viewers to please stay safe as we are aware this will be a busy weekend for outdoor activities. Please stay hydrated and use sun block if needed. Also, we have seen a very dry stretch across the viewing area over the past week to 10 days, so the risk of fires may become an issue as many people will spend time outdoors.

While the region should remain predominately rain-free, we'll need to closely watch a disturbances riding along the periphery of the eastern ridge. Modeling indicates another front that may push into the region Sunday night or Monday, which may be the forcing mechanism for some shower and thunderstorm activity. The primary form of domestic model guidance and the European differ in the southward movement of that feature.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Cary dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
Lee County High School students face punishment after senior prank goes too far
Memorial Day to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Transgender inmate will be moved to women's facility, DPS says
Video released in trooper-involved shooting; Johnston Co. DA clears patrolman
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
Show More
Cumberland Co. mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries
The heatwave is coming! How to protect yourself, kids and pets
Man shot by Raleigh officer was holding modified BB gun, report says
Memorial Day beach plans? Keep an eye out for traffic
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail, misses court appearance
More TOP STORIES News