Weather

Hot Memorial Day weekend continues into the week

High pressure will promote a good deal of sunshine today as temperatures soar to near-record territory this afternoon.

We will have to keep an eye on thunderstorms erupting over the upper Ohio Valley this afternoon and evening as they spill southeast into Virginia tonight. However, it appears at this time that they should track north of the viewing area. Otherwise, it will be another warm and muggy night.

High pressure will remain in place Monday making for a sunny and hot Memorial Day. Once again we will need to keep a close eye to our north as a tail end of a boundary will be in place across Virginia. This will serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity.

High pressure will remain in place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday providing a string of hot and sunny days.

A cold front will knock temperatures down a bit toward the end of the week. It will also bring an increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart



