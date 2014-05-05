Hot on Friday, but a cool down coming for Labor Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A weak cool front will approach from the northwest today, and the dry westerly flow aloft will mix down to the surface and cause dew points to drop into the 60s with more tolerable relative humidity.This will make it a much less oppressive day than the past couple of days have been; otherwise, another hot afternoon can be expected with sunshine. Any showers and thunderstorms to our northwest will weaken before the front moves into the Triangle later tonight. The chance of anything surviving into the Triangle is low enough to keep the forecast dry, with just some cloudiness.The front will shift to the south and east before daybreak tomorrow, ushering in a cooler and more comfortable air mass. Though it will be close enough to keep some clouds around throughout the day, it will be a nice change from the heat and humidity.A trailing upper-level disturbance crossing the Appalachians will cause a shower or thunderstorm to the south and southeast of the Triangle. This is something we'll have to watch in case the models shift that a bit farther north.The front will stall along the South Carolina coast Sunday into Monday as additional weak upper-level disturbances track across the Tennessee Valley to the North Carolina coast. This will cause occasional cloudiness across the Triangle, but it will be at least partly sunny both days, and certainly comfortable with highs in the low to mid-80s.There will be more clouds a possible shower or thunderstorm to the south and east, as well as at the coast since those areas will be closer to the front.On Tuesday, a strong upper trough will dig down through the Rockies; this will allow an upper-level ridge of high pressure to build along the East Coast. An easterly flow from the Atlantic will increase the humidity again with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm closer to the Triangle, but it is likely still south and east.The main global models diverge after that with the American Model slowly shifting the whole upper trough and associated cold front eastward while an upper-level ridge builds along the East Coast. The European splits the upper trough with a southern piece hanging back over the Rockies, and is more progressive with the northern piece and the cold front that will pass to our north later next week. Either way, the upper-level ridge along the coast will dominate the weather.It will turn be quite humid again mid to late week with clouds and sun each day and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, which is where they should be this time of year.Have a great weekend!Big Weather