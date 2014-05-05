It's About to Be Buster Poindexter Here (Hot, Hot, Hot)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The warmth kicked in across the area yesterday, with temperatures jumping up into the mid-80s under lots of sunshine. This pattern that features a building upper ridge and a surface high along and near the mid-Atlantic coast will remain in place today through tomorrow, promoting dry weather with higher-than-average temperatures.Highs today with be a bit higher than yesterday, and there will be more sunshine. We are seeing some high clouds coming down over the top of the ridge and we have to watch those today; if they end up too widespread it could cut back our high by a few degrees. However, with dry air in place they will continue to mix out as they press southward toward us.The mainly clear skies hold on for tonight and tomorrow as well. Modeling shows a disturbance moving into the Great Lakes which could enhance the cloud cover getting thrown our way. Because of this, it will be a couple of degrees cooler with the sun mixing with clouds. Despite the warmth, dew points remain in the 50s so the humidity will remain low.The warmth will continue over the weekend as well as into next week, and temperatures may make a run at 90 degrees on most days. Our first 90-degree day usually happens around May 11, but last year's didn't occur until June 3, so while this is a little later than usual, it isn't extremely delayed. We do have to keep an eye on the moisture that is associated with the stormy weather that has been ongoing over the southern Plains, helping to fuel severe weather and flooding. Some of this moisture, along with a couple of areas of upper-level energy, will continue to be carried northward and over the top of the ridge later this week and into the weekend. As that heads southward on the eastern side of the ridge, we could see some areas of cloudiness and even the possibility of shower or thunderstorm activity. The American model is backing off on the thunderstorm chance for Saturday, with the impulse causing it a little slower than it has been on previous runs.The main energy will then pass through the area Saturday night into early Sunday, so the timing is off for much in the way of a thunderstorm chance. The ridge will rebound once that passes, and Sunday still could be the hottest day. Model guidance has backed off a little, but we kept our forecast as is for now with the strengthening ridge. The warmth could also be helped along by some compressional heating ahead of a cold front that will slip our way Monday. With enough sunshine and a boost, some places could even get into the mid-90s.That weak boundary will come through with the chance of a thunderstorm Monday; humidity will rise a bit ahead of it Sunday into Monday to increase that possibility. The models disagree on whether or not that front can make a lasting difference into Tuesday, as once again the ridge builds back in. Any drop in humidity or temperature would be short-lived. The ridge will hang on into Wednesday, but another front may push our way Thursday.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather