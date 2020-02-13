Weather

Hot Again Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This afternoon is expected to be quite warm and will remain humid; many in the area will see afternoon temperatures reach the 90s. A cold front swinging through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will brush showers and an occasional thunderstorm to the northern and eastern portions of the area this afternoon into this evening. These storms are expected to be spotty and will likely miss most of the Triangle.

As this cold front swings through the Carolinas tonight, a more northerly flow will funnel in cooler, drier air into the region. This will create less-humid conditions for Sunday with seasonable temperatures returning. High pressure is expected to set up and strengthen over the mid-Atlantic Sunday into early next week, creating a mostly sunny sky with pleasant conditions.

As this high pressure tracks off to the east over the Atlantic into Tuesday, Cristobal will track to our west up the Mississippi River Valley and into the Midwest by midweek. We will likely see some clouds from Cristobal, but we should be well out of the way of any rain that it brings.

Towards the end of the week, the remnants of Cristobal will migrate into southern Canada, extending a long cold front down much of the eastern United States. This frontal system will likely bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to the Triangle Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart


