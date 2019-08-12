Storm Chances Back Up

Our dry weather of the last couple of days is about to come to an end, but not tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Most of Tuesday will be dry, and with mostly sunny skies, temperatures will soar into the mid 90s. The Heat Index will be higher tomorrow than it has in a while, with readings in the low 100s by late afternoon. So take it easy tomorrow if you're outdoors for any length of time. Only an isolated storm or two is possible tomorrow.By tomorrow evening, however, we may be watching a strong line of showers and storms racing southeast out of Virginia. The timing for these storms looks to be 8pm to midnight. The storms look to be the strongest near the Virginia border and then weakening pretty quickly as they move southeast towards the Triangle and Sandhills.A cold front will be moving through the region Wednesday into part of Thursday, so our shower and storm chances will the highest then, especially in the afternoon and evening. It will still be hot Wednesday with highs in the low and mid 90s, but cooling into the 80s by Thursday.Drier weather will return for late week.Have a great evening,Chris