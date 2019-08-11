Pretty Nice Sunday

The dog days of summer are here, but we are catching a bit of a break this weekend. There was a nice drop in humidity during the afternoon Saturday, but the humidity returned last night. Temperatures should stay in the 80s this afternoon, but this "cooldown" will not last.Temperatures will be back into the 90s by Tuesday. Then we will be tracking a cold front that will slowly approach during the middle of the week. It will likely stall near the area. Thunderstorms could be heavy and gusty on Wednesday. The chance for showers and storms will be with us through the end of the week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart