Weather

Scattered Storms Again

A slow-moving cold front is currently situated to the northwest of the region, bringing us chances for showers and thunderstorms for the next few days.

Although the best chances for rain will remain to the south throughout the next few days, with high moisture across the area, pop-up showers and thunderstorms could be seen pretty much anywhere across the state. This front will be slowly weakening as it approaches the area, stalling out over southern North Carolina before completely dying out early next week.

Once the front slips off to the south, we should have a fairly dry start to the week. This pattern won't hold, however, as the dying low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico, currently known as Tropical Storm Barry, will begin to move into the area.

Moisture will be seen in the region as early as Monday night and widespread showers and thunderstorms will be seen moving into midweek. Additionally, blanketing cloud cover will be seen across the area, keeping temperatures lower than average mid-to-late week.

The exact coverage and widespread nature of these storms and showers is still somewhat uncertain, but currently the highest chance for rain appears to be towards the western reaches of the state with less soggy weather in store for the Triangle. This pattern looks to hold for the most part through the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

