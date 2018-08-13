WEATHER

How did people keep cool in hot temperatures before there were air conditioners?

EMBED </>More Videos

Before air conditioning was invented, keeping your cool in the hot summer months wasn't an easy task. (Shutterstock)

In 1902, Willis Carrier developed the world's first air conditioning system. Since then, the world has rejoiced in the pleasures of cold air even in the brutal summer months. But for those who were born before air conditioning became mainstream, keeping your cool in the heat could be quite the difficult task.

AccuWeather looked at five different ways that people kept cool before air conditioning was invented. Some people would submerge their head in a large water fountain. Others would harvest ice blocks in the winter and keep them cold in buildings called "ice-houses," before being distributed for summer months. And for homeowners, architects included features like high ceilings or a front porch as ways that residents could keep cool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherair conditionerheatheat wavesummerhistorycold
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News