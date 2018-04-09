WEATHER

How to avoid damage from potholes

To minimize damage from potholes, follow these tips from AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

Potholes can cause serious damage to your vehicle, but sometimes they're unavoidable. To minimize damage from potholes, follow these tips from AccuWeather.

Slowing down is the best way to prevent major damage to your car. This allows for more reaction time and it can help prevent damage to the body of your car.

Be especially aware when driving while water is on the ground. Potholes can be hidden under puddles when it is wet.

Lastly, having properly inflated tires will provide added protection from potholes.
