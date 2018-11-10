WEATHER

How to protect your plants from the first freeze

EMBED </>More Videos

How to protect your plants from the first freeze

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Gardeners spent Saturday preparing for the first freeze of the season.

It coincided with big crowds for an open house at Logan's One Stop Garden Shop at Seaboard Station in Raleigh.

"The wind can be more of an issue than the actual air temperature," said Joshua Logan, one of the store's owners. "But a light breathable sheet will keep the wind off of the plants, and as the earth radiates the heat that it's gathered by the sun today, that will be trapped beneath that blanket to keep the plant slightly warmer than the surrounding environment."

A common mistake: Using plastic to cover your plants.

Instead, Logan suggests using a bed sheet.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Logan also said people should clear out any water from bird fountains and detach any hoses from faucets.

Additionally, people should bring plants inside their home or garage, or as close to the house as possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernatureFreeze FrontfreezeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
First freeze of the season is coming to the Triangle
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
More Weather
Top Stories
Cary mother charged in death of 5-month-old son
First freeze of the season is coming to the Triangle
SC couple loses pet monkey at Morrisville hotel
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
Raleigh Veterans Day parade draws sparse but patriotic crowd
Duke holds off rival UNC 42-35 to keep Victory Bell
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
Man fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
Show More
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
10 displaced after Raleigh apartment fire
'We've all been hurt:' Church of missing 13-year-old prays for her safe return
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
More News