How to protect your plants from the first freeze

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Gardeners spent Saturday preparing for the first freeze of the season.
It coincided with big crowds for an open house at Logan's One Stop Garden Shop at Seaboard Station in Raleigh.
"The wind can be more of an issue than the actual air temperature," said Joshua Logan, one of the store's owners. "But a light breathable sheet will keep the wind off of the plants, and as the earth radiates the heat that it's gathered by the sun today, that will be trapped beneath that blanket to keep the plant slightly warmer than the surrounding environment."
A common mistake: Using plastic to cover your plants.
Instead, Logan suggests using a bed sheet.
Logan also said people should clear out any water from bird fountains and detach any hoses from faucets.
Additionally, people should bring plants inside their home or garage, or as close to the house as possible.