Weather

Lyrid Meteor Shower April 2019: Where to locate Earth Day sky spectacle

Monday is doubly special for lovers of the Earth and sky: The Lyrid meteor shower will peak on Earth Day.

HOW TO WATCH THE LYRIDS THIS YEAR

The best time to view the Lyrids is after midnight in the morning hours of Monday, April 22, but Tuesday morning might provide the best viewing conditions in parts of the country, AccuWeather reports. You can also be on the lookout for shower this weekend before the peak.

The shower's radiant point is in between the Lyra and Hercules constellations, but you don't need to locate the radiant to spot the meteors, according to EarthSky.org, because they'll be all across the sky.

At its peak, the shower should reach 15-20 meteors per hour. As with other meteor showers, the best viewing conditions are away from city lights.

MORE ABOUT THE METEOR SHOWER

The debris field that makes up the Lyrids originates from the Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the sun once every 415 years.

The shower was first observed in 687 B.C., according to AccuWeather, which makes it one of the oldest meteor showers on record.

SEE ALSO: Why April's full moon is called the Pink Moon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearth dayaccuweathermoonspacemeteor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News