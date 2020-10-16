accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak Tuesday night

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 20 and 21.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20 meteors per hour.

SEE ALSO: October celestial events include Halloween full moon

If you're planning on stargazing that night, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years. It last appeared in the inner solar system in 1986 and won't be back until 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Mars shines bright in opposition on Oct. 13
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Not a day I don't cry': Inside look at UNC's COVID-19 unit
LATEST: What returning to school will look like in Wake Co.
Wake County fire tanker crashes while responding to house fire
Activation scam targets streaming TV customers
Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthening in Atlantic Ocean
Another trove of ancient coffins unearthed, Egypt says
Biden, Trump campaigns zero in on NC early voters
Show More
'COVID-19 fatigue' contributing to surge in NC cases, doctor says
Weather: Partly sunny and mild this week
Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Durham, Raleigh
LATEST: 218,541 NC COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered
How risky are these fall activities for COVID-19 transmission?
More TOP STORIES News