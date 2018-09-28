Finally! A cold front that has remained stationary to our north for the last couple of days will push across the region tonight, with nothing more than a widely scattered shower. If you're planning to go to the Bluegrass Festival in downtown Raleigh or a high school football game, you should enjoy mostly dry weather with temperatures in the 70s. By morning, lows will be in the low 60s north to near 70 to the south.High pressure will gradually build into the region from the north, ushering in a slightly cooler and less humid air mass. While it won't feel real autumn like, it will be much more pleasant than recent days around here. Skies will turn partly sunny tomorrow and any showers should be widely scattered and mainly south of the Triangle. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s north to low 80s south.Sunday will be even nicer, with even drier air moving in. Skies should be partly sunny, with near normal highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Even better news--dry weather should last through much of next week.Have a great weekend!Chris