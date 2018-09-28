WEATHER

Pleasant Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Finally! A cold front that has remained stationary to our north for the last couple of days will push across the region tonight, with nothing more than a widely scattered shower. If you're planning to go to the Bluegrass Festival in downtown Raleigh or a high school football game, you should enjoy mostly dry weather with temperatures in the 70s. By morning, lows will be in the low 60s north to near 70 to the south.

High pressure will gradually build into the region from the north, ushering in a slightly cooler and less humid air mass. While it won't feel real autumn like, it will be much more pleasant than recent days around here. Skies will turn partly sunny tomorrow and any showers should be widely scattered and mainly south of the Triangle. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s north to low 80s south.

Sunday will be even nicer, with even drier air moving in. Skies should be partly sunny, with near normal highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Even better news--dry weather should last through much of next week.

Have a great weekend!
Chris
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence: Officials urge NC residents to stay out of coastal waters
First Alert Mode: Risk for severe weather today
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
More Weather
Top Stories
President Trump orders new FBI probe of Brett Kavanaugh
Family honors final wishes of 5-year-old who wrote own obituary before cancer death
In Raleigh, sexual assault survivors rally in support of Kavanaugh accuser
No charges in mysterious death of woman who died after falling out of mother's moving car
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
3 charged with murder in July death of man found inside burning car
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from father, shoot him in leg
Community holds vigil for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Show More
PHOTOS: Wilson Fire and Rescue celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Ohio woman hiking in Great Smoky Mountains park goes missing
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Hurricane Florence: Officials urge NC residents to stay out of coastal waters
More News