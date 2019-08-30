Weather

Nice Holiday Weekend!

The gorgeous weather we had today will continue into most of the holiday weekend, although there will be some gradual changes. Tonight will be clear and cool again, with lows in the mid 50s north to low and mid 60s to the south.

Saturday will be sunny and warm, with low humidity. Highs will be seasonably warm, mainly in the mid 80s to near 90. The air mass will gradually get more humid Sunday and Labor Day, but any showers should be pretty isolated. Highs will stay in the mid and upper 80s.

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a Category 4 storm as it approaches the east coast of Florida late Monday and Tuesday. The storm should eventually turn to the north next week, but when and where it turns will have major implications on any impacts here in North Carolina. Any rain or wind issues we could see won't arrive until late Thursday into Friday, and it's much too soon to speculate. It's always a good idea to have your storm kits/supplies. In the meantime, enjoy the weekend!

Chris



