Nice Holiday Weekend!

Quiet weather will remain in place today with high pressure in control. An easterly flow will bring in slightly higher dew-points this afternoon, into the middle 60s. All in all, not too bad of a day to start off September.Dry, quiet weather tonight. However, there can be a shower along the Outer Banks with the easterly flow in place. Labor Day looks pretty good with times of clouds and sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures and humidity. Again, there will be a spotty shower near the coast with easterly flow in place. Largely dry weather will remain in place Tuesday for the Triangle.All eyes will be on Dorian later in the week as it slowly makes that north turn just off the Florida and Southeast coasts. As the steering flow weakens, Dorian will only make slow progress over the next several days, hammering the northern Bahamas later today into Monday, then making more of a northward turn Monday night into Tuesday, then eventually to the northeast later Wednesday into Thursday as it begins to feel the affects of a trough digging into the Great Lakes region.Dorian will give a glancing blow to the eastern coasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. However, just a slight shift west would mean a land-falling hurricane.As of now we can expect the breeze to pick up out of the northeast Wednesday as the pressure gradient increases between Dorian nearing from the south and high pressure to the north. Some of the outer rain bands of Dorian may already be moving into the southern and eastern parts of the state. Breezy to windy across Central North Carolina, Wednesday night into Thursday, with more showers and a thunderstorm likely, steadiest and heaviest rain to the east and southeast of the Triangle. Main thing to point out during this time is that the impacts will be greatest as far as heavy rain and stronger winds go, the farther east and southeast one is from Raleigh. We are still not ruling out a landfall somewhere along the North Carolina coast.Dorian will begin to increase in forward speed to the northeast Thursday and Friday as it is finally picked up from the trough building into the Great Lakes and Northeast. While the impacts and track and can still vary between now and then, it is highly likely that at least coastal North Carolina will have a period of heavy rain, strong gusty winds and coastal flooding/beach erosion Wednesday night into Thursday.Have a great day!!Steve Stewart