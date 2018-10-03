WEATHER

Feeling Like Summer

Very warm and humid conditions will keep a summer-like feel across the Triangle for the rest of the week.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, which would be roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average for the start of October.

A weakening cold front approaching from the north will bring some spotty showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday afternoon, but again it will be a warm day in the middle 80s.

Slightly cooler and less humid air will follow this front for the upcoming weekend. However, high temperatures will still remain 5-10 degrees above normal for early October across the area. High pressure building back in will also spell a return to mainly dry weather.

Heat and humidity will gradually build again next week as this pattern doesn't seem as though it will break until perhaps mid-October.

Have a great Hump Day!

