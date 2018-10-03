Very warm and humid conditions will keep a summer-like feel across the Triangle for the rest of the week.Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, which would be roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average for the start of October.A weakening cold front approaching from the north will bring some spotty showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday afternoon, but again it will be a warm day in the middle 80s.Slightly cooler and less humid air will follow this front for the upcoming weekend. However, high temperatures will still remain 5-10 degrees above normal for early October across the area. High pressure building back in will also spell a return to mainly dry weather.Heat and humidity will gradually build again next week as this pattern doesn't seem as though it will break until perhaps mid-October.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather