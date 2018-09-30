High pressure nosing southward across the Triangle will provide pleasant conditions today with some sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. The weather will be excellent for outdoor plans. High pressure will move off the East Coast but remain wedged to the southwest into the area tomorrow and Tuesday, keeping it dry with some sunshine each day and humidity levels will be easy to take for this time of year. A couple of weak storms will pass by well to our north mid- to late week and it will remain dry with some sunshine Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will turn warmer and more humid each day.Have a great day!Steve Stewart