Weather

One More nice Day!

What a delightful day! I hope you had a chance to enjoy it. If not, you've got one more day to get out and make the most of the mild temperatures and low humidity.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the low and mid 50s--very nice!

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the low and mid 80s.

Humidity will return rapidly on Wednesday, and as a disturbance moves over head, scattered showers and storms will develop. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

An unsettled pattern will develop late this week and last into the weekend. Each day from Thursday through the weekend will offer some showers and storms, and they could become more numerous over the weekend. Still, it won't rain every day where you live.

With the clouds and daily rain chances, temperatures won't get very hot, with highs mostly in the 80s through late week.

Enjoy the great weather!

Chris




