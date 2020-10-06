Weather

Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 2 as it moves toward Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit US late Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Delta strengthened quicker than expected, already reaching Category 2 with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Delta is continuing to gain strength and could reach Category 4--sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph--as early as Tuesday night.

As of the 5 a.m. update, Hurricane Delta is located about 420 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It is moving 15 mph west-northwest.



Delta is expected to make landfall, potentially as a major hurricane, sometime late Friday into early Saturday.

If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

The forecast has the storm possibly reaching Category 4 strength around the Yucatán Penisula and then weakening some before making landfall. At this point, it's expected to make landfall in the U.S. somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border and the Florida Panhandle possibly late Friday.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.

Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.

Stay up to date on the local forecast here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Raleigh leaders to talk 2020 Halloween plans
Cary man receives experimental COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 cases still increasing in nursing homes
Watch out for scammers as Election Day nears
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
NC doctors weigh in on 'experimental therapy' given to Pres.Trump
As cold air moves in, NC restaurants adjust amid COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Iconic Briggs Hardware store finds new home on NC coast
Apex man has life-threatening effects of COVID-19 weeks after diagnosis
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Durham nonprofit provides mental health services to Spanish speakers
Triangle group works to up registered voters before Friday deadline
More TOP STORIES News